NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Dale Atkinson Sells 38,145 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) COO Dale Atkinson sold 38,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $401,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $650,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dale Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00.
NuScale Power Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $10.55 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $57,000.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuScale Power (SMR)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.