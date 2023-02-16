NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Dale Atkinson Sells 38,145 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) COO Dale Atkinson sold 38,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $401,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $650,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dale Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $10.55 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $57,000.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

