Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $70.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
