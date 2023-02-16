Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $70.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

