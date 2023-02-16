Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.44. Nutrien also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.45-$10.65 EPS.
Nutrien Stock Up 0.1 %
Nutrien stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 3,055,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.
NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
