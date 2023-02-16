Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.44. Nutrien also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.45-$10.65 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.1 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 3,055,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after purchasing an additional 516,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,631,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,202,000 after purchasing an additional 206,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

