Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares.

Nuvectra Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

