Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Trading Up 1.5%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.