Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Trading Up 1.5%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.
