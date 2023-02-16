NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s 9th Largest Position

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.86. 18,503,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,753,516. The company has a market cap of $554.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.03.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

