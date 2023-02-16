NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,925.67

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $53.27 or 0.00216205 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $351.25 million and $88,925.67 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,637.26 or 0.99997789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002608 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 48.76026874 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,390.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.