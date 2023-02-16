Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,410 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,734,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,861. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

