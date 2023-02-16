OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Decreased by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

