OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Announces $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

OCCIN opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

