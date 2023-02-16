OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $232.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00006739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $232.56 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00081141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00024281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001926 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

