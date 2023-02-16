Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 1,263,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

