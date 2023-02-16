Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,044 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

