Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 330.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

