Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

