Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 970,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 107.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

