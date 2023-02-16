Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $7,611,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,614 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.