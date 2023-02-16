Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 8,910 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 89.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 599,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

