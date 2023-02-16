OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 6.4%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,073,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,422,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
OPKO Health Stock Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.