OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 6.4%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,073,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,422,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

