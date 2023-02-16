Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

