Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

