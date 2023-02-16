Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,059 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

