Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $325.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.