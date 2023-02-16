Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.11 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.