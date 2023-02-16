Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,407 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.46.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

