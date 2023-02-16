Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

