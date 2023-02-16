Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

KMB opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

