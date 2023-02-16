Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,455 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $332.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.46 and its 200 day moving average is $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $315.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

