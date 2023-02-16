Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,137 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.