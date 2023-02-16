Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,763 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,410,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 121,589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 190,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,107,000 after acquiring an additional 317,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

