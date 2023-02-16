Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,763 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,410,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 121,589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 190,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,107,000 after acquiring an additional 317,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.
Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.