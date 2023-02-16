Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.28% of Insteel Industries worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

