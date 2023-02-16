Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.