Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $752.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $735.34 and its 200 day moving average is $707.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.