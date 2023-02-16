Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

