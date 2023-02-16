Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

