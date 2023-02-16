Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.