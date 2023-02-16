Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.9% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 177,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 611.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

