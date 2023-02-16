Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 65.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,206,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 237,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.