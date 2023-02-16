Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,040 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

GD opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

