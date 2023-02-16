OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 716,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,094. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

