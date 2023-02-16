OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $1.90 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. GDS accounts for approximately 1.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of GDS worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

