OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. American Express accounts for 5.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.55. 132,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,510. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

