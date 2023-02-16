OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 63,700 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

