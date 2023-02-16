Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

