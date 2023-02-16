Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 597,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

