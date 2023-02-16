Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 597,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $22.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.