ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Stock Down 0.7 %
IX opened at $88.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $103.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
