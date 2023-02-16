Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.

