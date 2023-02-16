Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.27 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

