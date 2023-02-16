Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 145 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $601,000.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.32.

