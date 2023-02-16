Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

PGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

