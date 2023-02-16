Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.
PGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.
Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
